Half-naked woman cries for help on stranger's front porch

"I didn't think of opening the door. I was scared," Rodriguez said. "It could have been a trap or something else."
Rodriguez didn't want to take any chance, but when she told her husband to get the phone and call police, she was gone.
"Honestly, I'm glad they didn't open the door," said daughter-in-law Brenda Rodriguez. "Their safety comes first, so we don't know what her intentions were."
WATCH: Doorbell camera captures mystery woman begging for help
Their daughter-in-law said she posted the video on a neighborhood social media page to give everyone a heads up.
We are blurring the woman's face because there isn't much we know about her situation, and believe showing the unedited video could possibly put her in more danger.
Some people claim they may have seen her before.
"We are going to turn the video over to police to see if maybe they can open an investigation," Brenda said.
ABC13 Eyewitness News called Pasadena police but have not heard back.
Suspicious incident involving woman caught on camera in Montgomery
Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
RELATED STORIES
Resident who posted video of mystery woman ringing doorbell in Montgomery County says neighborhood in shock
'Suspicious shooting' leads deputies to mystery woman seen ringing doorbell in Montgomery County
Boyfriend of mystery doorbell ringer was 'no monster,' his brother says
Mystery Montgomery Co. woman captured in chilling doorbell camera reveals escape details on 'Inside Edition'