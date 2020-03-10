Baby among 4 dead in single-vehicle crash on Highway 125 in Halifax County, most weren't wearing seat belts

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash killed four people, including a 1-year-old, overnight on NC Highway 125 in Halifax County.

The wreck happened around 12:25 a.m. near Sand Pit Rd., according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

A vehicle was going west on 125 when it crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road, hitting a ditch before colliding with a road sign and several trees.

Four people died in the accident, including:

  • Jacques Dickens, 27
  • Ta'Nautica McDowell, 17
  • London McDowell, 1
  • Jamal Sherrod, 27


Shakeirra Shanae' Antanette McDowell was taken to the hospital. Dickens, the driver, and Sherrod weren't wearing seat belts, according to the NCSHP report.

The 1-year-old was being held by a passenger in the front seat.

Standford Johnson called 911 but didn't realize while he was on the phone that among the injured were his own relatives.

"I couldn't see their faces so I didn't know it was them," he said. "I got a call from my cousin this morning. Blue told me who it was."

Highway Patrol said Dickens was driving recklessly when the car went off the road.

"It sounded like the car jumped the ditch," Johnson said. "Then this girl started hollering. I went out there. The car was cut in half. She was laying on her side. I couldn't see her face."

The 17-year-old recently attended Tarboro High School. On Tuesday, grief counselors offered comfort to students who knew her.

It's unclear why the driver crashed.
