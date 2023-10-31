ABC11 team goes Halloween costume shopping

The streets will be filled with trick or treaters dressed in their favorite costumes. So the Eyewitness News team decided to get in on the action.

The staff at The Tilted Stage Costume Shoppe on Glenwood Avenue walked the team through their endless racks of costumes before settling on the perfect set of alter egos.

John Clark wore a leather jacket portraying a member of the T-Birds in Grease. Keeping with the Grease theme, Ana Rivera was ready to dance the night away at Rydell High as Cha Cha. Barbara Gibbs sparkled as Glinda the Good Witch. The dress is just one of 300 made by Disney. Kweilyn stunned as the powerful Cat Woman. And as an added special surprise, Executive Producer Andre Payne stepped in as the chicken in Campbell's Soup Chicken Noodle Soup.