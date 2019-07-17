Handcuffed man placed in ambulance after reported stabbing in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man in handcuffs was placed in an ambulance after a reported stabbing in Raleigh.

It happened around 7 a.m. off South Blount Street near Moore Square.

Raleigh Police Department received a call about a stabbing in the area. When officers arrived, they found a stabbing victim at the bus station.



ABC11 crews at the scene saw officers take a man out of his car in handcuffs and place him in an ambulance.



Stay with ABC11 as we work to get more details about the investigation from police.
