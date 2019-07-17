Handcuffed man placed in ambulance after reported stabbing in Raleigh

.@raleighpolice are tending to a stabbing victim at the bus station near Wilmington and Blount. Ambulance just arrived. He is alert and talking #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/4KAL36uE8u — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) July 17, 2019

Police just took a man out of the back of their car in handcuffs and put him into the ambulance. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/y4k5A2d42U — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) July 17, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man in handcuffs was placed in an ambulance after a reported stabbing in Raleigh.It happened around 7 a.m. off South Blount Street near Moore Square.Raleigh Police Department received a call about a stabbing in the area. When officers arrived, they found a stabbing victim at the bus station.ABC11 crews at the scene saw officers take a man out of his car in handcuffs and place him in an ambulance.