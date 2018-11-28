Robeson County native Anita Hunt’s son went missing seven years ago. At 10/11 we hear why she says Robeson County isn’t safe anymore after Hania Aguilar’s body was found. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Dpf69dMP5e — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) November 29, 2018

Anita Hunt remembers the pain she felt seven years ago when authorities called to tell her they had found her 34-year-old stepson Bruce Lee."At the beginning, I was mad because we didn't know where he was. Then I got mad at him because he didn't tell us where he was. It turned into we knew something wasn't right. Then we realized he was gone," she said.His body was found three years later in a well covered with concrete.She told ABC11 that thebrought painful memories back to her family."Bruce Lee was 34 and I know what that felt like," Hunt said. "I can't imagine a 13-year-old baby," Hunt said, referring to Hania's case, "And I call her a baby because she's baby. Let's remember her mama, that maybe she can find peace somehow."There are several unsolved murders in Robeson County and it has forced her to protect herself at all costs."I'm a woman and if I leave my home, I have to put a gun in my seat. I don't feel safe anymore," she said.