Harnett Correctional Institution inmate dies from apparent suicide, NCDAC say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett Correctional Institution inmate died Saturday from an apparent suicide, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Erik Ramsey, 29, was found unresponsive in his cell at about 10:30 p.m.

NCDAC said prison medical staff performed life-saving procedures. Ramsey was pronounced dead after 11 p.m.

Ramsey was convicted in December 2023 for robbery with a dangerous weapon in Mecklenburg County. He was sentenced to three to five years.

His projected release date was in February 2026, NCDAC said

Law enforcement and the NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were notified and are investigating. The Department of Adult Correction is cooperating and conducting its own investigation.