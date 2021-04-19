Car peppered with bullet holes crashes into Harnett County home

EMBED <>More Videos

Car peppered with bullet holes crashes into Harnett County home

STEWARTS CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car crashed into a Harnett County home, and the driver behind the wheel died.

The crash happened overnight Monday morning at a home on Beaver Dam Road near NC 217.

Harnett County sheriff's deputies placed evidence markers around the home and at the vehicle.

An ABC11 crew saw multiple bullet holes in the crashed car and confirmed that the driver was dead.

Harnett County Sheriff's Office has not released any details about the investigation, including what caused the crash or the driver's death.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to gather more details about this ongoing investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harnett countycar crashshooting
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News