Car peppered with bullet holes crashes into Harnett County home

STEWARTS CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car crashed into a Harnett County home, and the driver behind the wheel died.The crash happened overnight Monday morning at a home on Beaver Dam Road near NC 217.Harnett County sheriff's deputies placed evidence markers around the home and at the vehicle.An ABC11 crew saw multiple bullet holes in the crashed car and confirmed that the driver was dead.Harnett County Sheriff's Office has not released any details about the investigation, including what caused the crash or the driver's death.Stay with ABC11 as we work to gather more details about this ongoing investigation.