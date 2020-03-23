Recent Harnett Central High School grad shot while sleeping dies in drive-by shooting

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old died after being shot in a drive-by shooting while she was sleeping early Monday morning.Iyania Rhone was asleep inside a home in the 2700 block of Bunnlevel-Erwin Road in Erwin just after midnight. Someone fired several shots from a car into the home, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.Rhone was shot once in the hip and taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Rhone was a December mid-year graduate at Harnett Central High School. She was set to walk in the June graduation."Our school is saddened by the loss of one of our students, Iyania Rhone. She finished in December as a midyear graduate and would have received her diploma at our graduation in June. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends," said Catherine Jones, principal at Harnett Central High School.The Sheriff's Office said they are investigating and didn't offer any other details, including any suspect information.If anyone has any information about this case, they should call the Harnett County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 910-893-0140 or use the anonymous tip line at 910-893-0300.