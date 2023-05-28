1 person, 1 dog killed in Harnett County crash

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person and a dog were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in Harnett County.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in front of the Benhaven Fire Rescue station on NC Highway 87 in Sanford. The driver of a stolen car was driving south on Hwy 87 at speeds estimated at 100 mph and swerving from lane to lane. The driver then lost control before crossing all of the lanes and hitting a pickup truck on the shoulder of the road.

Troopers said the driver of the pick-up attempted to avoid the crash and ran off the run toward a ditch.

The driver of the car and a family dog inside the pick-up were pronounced dead at the scene. Two people inside of the pick-up were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment.