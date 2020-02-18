car crash

4 hospitalized after Harnett County crash

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people have been hospitalized after a rollover crash at the intersection of Red Hill Church Road and Bailey's Crossroads Road.

Coats Grove Fire and Rescue, Buies Creek EMS, Erwin Fire and Rescue and Harnett County EMS responded.

Firefighters said the crash was a rollover with pin-in.

Four people from two vehicles were taken to WakeMed with varying traumas, according to ABC11 breaking news crews on the scene.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.

The intersection was closed as the wreck investigation continued.
