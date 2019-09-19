shooting

Harnett County deputies investigating report of shots fired

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating reports of shots fired in Harnett County from Wednesday night.

Investigators were seen on the 700 block of Brown Road in Lillington off of Cool Springs Road.

ABC 11 photographers arrived at an area marked off with crime scene tape in a backyard with several Harnett County Sheriff's deputies on scene.

We're working to find out more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harnett countyshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
28-year-old shot in Raleigh after fight breaks out
Fayetteville State beefing up patrols after campus shooting
Raleigh mom seeks answers after son gunned down steps from home
Raleigh man charged in shooting on Fayetteville State campus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Announcement on rape kit testing scheduled for Thursday
'He was misbehaving:' Daycare teacher defends assault allegations
Investigation underway at Fuquay-Varina home
Durham PD graduates newest class, agencies nationwide struggle hiring
Disney World balloon handler nearly carried away by winds
Kenly Police Department under criminal investigation
Authorities searching for man in Raleigh sexual assault case
Show More
'Disbelief:' Trooper who helped end Pittsboro standoff speaks about ordeal
Mom concerned after daughter says classmate threatened to kill her
Cumberland County non-profit in desperate need of electric wheelchairs
STAYUMBL found guilty of 2 driving-related charges
Women demand change at NAACP amid harassment allegations
More TOP STORIES News