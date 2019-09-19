Harnett County deputies investigating report of shots fired

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating reports of shots fired in Harnett County from Wednesday night.
Investigators were seen on the 700 block of Brown Road in Lillington off of Cool Springs Road.
ABC 11 photographers arrived at an area marked off with crime scene tape in a backyard with several Harnett County Sheriff's deputies on scene.
We're working to find out more information.
