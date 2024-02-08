Processional being held for Harnett County deputy killed in crash

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. -- A processional took place for the Harnett County deputy who was killed in a crash earlier this week.

Deputy Chris Johnson died from his injuries at the scene of a multi- car crash that also involved a tractor-trailer and Dodge Durango.

According to State Highway Patrol, Johnson crossed the center line and collided with the semi-truck before also hitting the Durango.

Johnson's body will be moved from Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn to Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home in Clinton.

There will be a convoy of 50 law enforcement vehicles.

Governor Roy Cooper has also ordered flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff in Johnson's honor until sunset on Friday.

Johnson worked at the Harnett County Sheriff's Office for 16 months. Before that, he worked with the Sampson County Sheriff's Office for 16 years and the Dunn Police Department for nine years.

"He was a professional law enforcement veteran who was well respected by his colleagues in the profession and in his community," the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said in a release. Sheriff Wayne Coats asked for prayers for Johnson's family.

Harnett County Schools confirmed that Johnson was a School Resource Officer (SRO) for Highland Middle School.