Harnett County deputy shoots driver fleeing traffic stop; SBI investigating

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The SBI is investigating after a deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County.

According to the sheriff's office, a Harnett County deputy was performing a traffic stop at the corner of Highland Forest Road and Alpine Drive. Sheriff Coats said the driver fled the scene on foot for several yards and was shot once by the deputy.

Harnett County officials said a weapon was found at the scene along with the deputy's weapon.

In a news conference overnight, Sheriff Wayne Coats said the person shot was in surgery and is in stable condition.

The deputy involved has been put on administrative leave.
