Man arrested, 2 suspects still free in Fayetteville shooting involving 2 kids

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harnett County deputies say one person has been charged and two suspects are still on the loose in connection to shooting involving a family.

Shaduntee Daquan Buie, 30, of Raeford was arrested on Thursday.

On November 14 at 12:13 pm, Arianna Melvin was driving on Lemuel Black Road in Bunnlevel with her boyfriend, William Bethea and their two children when Shaduntee Buie, Cor'darius La'mar Stephens and Dreshawn Bratcher shot into Melvin's car, according to Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

Arianna Melvin is in a local hospital in stable condition. Stephens and Bratcher are still being sought for arrest.

Buie was charged with four counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle. He is being held in the Harnett County Detention Center on a million dollar secured bond.

If you have any information concerning this case or their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at 910-893-9111 or the anonymous tip-line at 910-893-0300.