Harnett County grandmother charged in child neglect case of two children with special needs

Laura Beck, 48, of Broadway (Harnett County Sheriff's Office)

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County grandmother has been charged with child abuse involving two of her grandchildren with special needs, authorities said Friday.

The sheriff's office arrested 48-year-old Laura Beck on Oct. 31.

Beck was charged with two felony counts of neglect/child abuse serious bodily injury.

The children's mother has also been charged in the alleged abuse.

Savannah Lewis was charged with felony negligent child abuse after detectives discovered her two malnourished children inside their home on Heritage Drive in Cameron following reports of drug activity at the home

Officials said the home was "infested with roaches" and "the floors were covered with trash."

Beck is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Harnett County Detention Center.
