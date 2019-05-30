Harnett County man charged after he allegedly set his home on fire, killing man inside, officials say

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County man has been arrested in connection to a deadly fire at his home, according to the sheriff's office.Early Thursday morning, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a homeowner, Wanda Wood, who was located at 12770 NC 27 W. Broadway, and claimed her house was on fire and her husband was trapped inside.After fire and EMS units arrived at the scene, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.Authorities said Anthony Mark Wood, 57, was found dead inside the home as a result of the fire.After an immediate investigation, officials found that the fire was intentionally set by a person who lived at the home.Jacob Lee Killinger, 34, has been arrested and charged with murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree arson.Jacob is the son of Wanda Wood.He is being held under no bond and his first appearance is expected to be Friday morning at the Harnett County courthouse.