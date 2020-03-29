Harnett County man arrested after 3 found dead from possible drug overdose in vehicle

33-year-old Gerrard Lasalle McLean, of Bunnlevel (Courtesy of Harnett County Sheriff's Office)

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. -- A Harnett County man is facing drug charges after three people were found dead from a possible overdose inside of a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Around 7:35 a.m., the Harnett County Sheriff's Office and emergency services responded to the call of three unconscious people inside of a vehicle parked behind a home along the 240 block of Nutgrass Road in Bunnlevel.

On arrival, authorities found 27-year-old Brittany Shaw, 31-year-old Laketa Vinston and 44-year-old Ervin Bass dead from a possible drug overdose, according to a news release.

Saturday night, Harnett County deputies said they arrested 33-year-old Gerrard "Pimp" McLean with three felony counts of death by distribution in relation to the deaths.

McLean is being held at the Harnett County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at (910) 893-9111.
