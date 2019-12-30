'My baby is not here anymore:' Harnett County mom pleads for answers after son was struck, killed in hit and run

By
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chrismas was a tough one for the Murray family as they gathered around the tree with plenty of tears and heartbreak.

"Absolutely terrible. Quiet. Solemn," said Shelee Murray. "The grandbaby kept me busy so that helps."

Murray's son, Chris Cooley, was struck and killed nearly a week before his 23rd birthday. The driver kept going.

RELATED: 'It doesn't seem real': Mother heartbroken after son hit, killed while walking home from work

A month later, she reminisced on the memory of Cooley at a roadside memorial that now sits at the site where he was killed on Nov. 30.

The memorial decorated with flowers, crosses and a flag representing his favorite football team. It's a painful reminder of him along with his empty bedroom.

"He was always singing. He used to sing all the time. Now, I haven't even turned on the radio. Scared one of the songs we used to sing will come on," said Murray.

Family, friends and coworkers gathered at Cooley's job to hold a birthday party and benefit for him. His mother determined to never stop looking for the person responsible.

"My baby is not here anymore. It's not fair and it's not right. Take some responsibility for what you've done," Murray plead.



Highway Patrol continues to work the investigation. So far, they've received nearly 20 leads, but nothing has panned out.

Officials continue to search for either a white Nissan or Honda Accord with hood damage and the right side mirror ripped off.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harnett countyhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedharnett county newsman killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 injured in shooting outside Cary bar
Carbon monoxide concerns continue at McDougald Terrace
Family mourns father, daughter killed in Orange County house fire
Donors numbers down, but charities see larger monetary donations
WV cadets will be fired over Nazi salute photo
SC man offers $10k for safe return of stolen dog
Diocese of Charlotte releases list of clergy accused of abuse
Show More
Harnett County welcomes first YMCA
Texas church shooting victims identified as deacon, 'hero'
MADD partners with Uber, giving you reasons to ride this NYE
Teen wanted in Tarboro shooting
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
More TOP STORIES News