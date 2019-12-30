'My baby is not here anymore:' Harnett County mom pleads for answers after son was struck, killed in hit and run

"Absolutely terrible. Quiet. Solemn," said Shelee Murray. "The grandbaby kept me busy so that helps."
Murray's son, Chris Cooley, was struck and killed nearly a week before his 23rd birthday. The driver kept going.
A month later, she reminisced on the memory of Cooley at a roadside memorial that now sits at the site where he was killed on Nov. 30.
The memorial decorated with flowers, crosses and a flag representing his favorite football team. It's a painful reminder of him along with his empty bedroom.
"He was always singing. He used to sing all the time. Now, I haven't even turned on the radio. Scared one of the songs we used to sing will come on," said Murray.
Family, friends and coworkers gathered at Cooley's job to hold a birthday party and benefit for him. His mother determined to never stop looking for the person responsible.
"My baby is not here anymore. It's not fair and it's not right. Take some responsibility for what you've done," Murray plead.
Highway Patrol continues to work the investigation. So far, they've received nearly 20 leads, but nothing has panned out.
Officials continue to search for either a white Nissan or Honda Accord with hood damage and the right side mirror ripped off.