Music teacher in Harnett County found dead in his front yard

By
Community members in Harnett County are mourning the loss of music teacher Marcus DeShawn Allen, 28.

Allen was found lying in his front yard on West Governor Brandon Street in Spring Lake on Sunday just after 1 p.m.

It is unclear how he passed away.

The website of Cornerstone Christian Academy in Fayetteville shows he was a music teacher there.

The school posted the following on its Facebook page:

"Cornerstone Christian Academy is mourning the loss of our music teacher, Mr. Marcus Allen. Mr. Allen was loved by his students and Mr. Allen loved our God. He led many of us to grow in passion for expressing our faith through song. He will be sorely missed. Please pray for our faculty and students as they deal with this tragedy."

His cousin, Trent Holmes, said Allen loved God, his church community, family and the young people he taught.

"He was a firm believer of being a peace maker," Holmes said.

The case is still being investigated.

If you have information about Allen's death, you can call the Harnett County Sheriff's Office tip line at: 910-893-0300.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harnett countyschoolteacherdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Durham leaders speak about McDougald housing crisis
Raleigh mom out $1,700 after scammer 'rents' home he didn't own
Berger says GOP will give up on getting votes for budget override
Authorities say girl's plea for help on CA highway was hoax
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
More rain on Tuesday
Trump, First Lady get warm reception at college football championship
Show More
Surfer bitten, likely by shark, off North Carolina coast
Wet weather continues to snarl traffic in the Triangle
LSU wins national championship with 42-25 victory over Clemson
Father killed in Knightdale wreck remembered by jiu-jitsu community
Boy finds deputy's loaded gun inside Airbnb
More TOP STORIES News