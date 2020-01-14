Music teacher in Harnett County found dead in his front yard

Community members in Harnett County are mourning the loss of music teacher Marcus DeShawn Allen, 28.
Allen was found lying in his front yard on West Governor Brandon Street in Spring Lake on Sunday just after 1 p.m.
It is unclear how he passed away.
The website of Cornerstone Christian Academy in Fayetteville shows he was a music teacher there.
The school posted the following on its Facebook page:
"Cornerstone Christian Academy is mourning the loss of our music teacher, Mr. Marcus Allen. Mr. Allen was loved by his students and Mr. Allen loved our God. He led many of us to grow in passion for expressing our faith through song. He will be sorely missed. Please pray for our faculty and students as they deal with this tragedy."
His cousin, Trent Holmes, said Allen loved God, his church community, family and the young people he taught.
"He was a firm believer of being a peace maker," Holmes said.
The case is still being investigated.
If you have information about Allen's death, you can call the Harnett County Sheriff's Office tip line at: 910-893-0300.
