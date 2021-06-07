missing teenager

Harnett County 16-year-old missing since late May, sheriff office says

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a teen that has been missing since late May.

Authorities said Kiara Sharp, 16, was last seen on May 29 near her home on Lynn Street around 6 p.m.

Kiara was last seen wearing black shorts and a red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger wind breaker jacket.

If you have any information about her location, contact the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at 910-893-9111.
