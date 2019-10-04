'I had to survive. I had to fight': Harnett County woman fights off would-be mugger

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N. C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County woman's drive to work turns into a fight for her life. She waited at the intersection of Murchison Road and Olivia Road when a man reached for her arm and tried to pull her out of the vehicle.

"He was leaning into my car and trying to pull me out. I was too afraid to take my hands off the steering wheel," said Sarah. " I had to survive. I had to fight. I drew back my hand just to get him off. I punched him a few times and he still did not get off so I hit the gas. I ended up dragging him a couple hundred feet. He was hanging onto my arm in my car."

Sarah told ABC11 the man swore and shouted for her to get out of the car. The man finally let go and left her with minor bruises.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 the man has not been caught but they are patrolling the area. Sarah hopes this is a reminder for others to remain vigilant.

" I'll have other suitable weapons other than my hand within reach next time," said Sarah.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harnett countyattempted robberyharnett county newsmugging
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 man dead, 2 men 'critically injured' in Roxboro shooting
Police investigating after multiple shootings in Southeast Raleigh
Durham man arrested in April stabbing of 58-year-old man
'It's messy:' Durham drivers brace for upcoming road closure
Contractor helped by Troubleshooter owes money to Cary couple
Green Hope High School basketball player takes on fight of his life
WATCH: Flames engulf Wake County school bus in Cary
Show More
Police investigating after Fayetteville church scammed by grant writer
Expect a 'summer-like' energy bill this fall
Black School Board Members meet in Raleigh to discuss issues, solutions
Boys & Girls Club director relates to students through Spanish language
Escaped Person County inmate captured
More TOP STORIES News