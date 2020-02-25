Garner man dies after wife is accused of beating him with baseball bat

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Garner woman is charged with beating her husband on the head with a baseball bat.According to a release from the Town of Garner, 67-year-old Harriet McNair Boykin is accused of attacking her husband, 58-year-old Joey Keith Boykin at their home on Misty Meadow Lane on Sunday.Officers said Harriet Boykin hit Joey Boykin several times in the head with a baseball bat, causing serious injuries. Joey Boykin was taken to the hospital where he later died.A neighbor who called 911 said Harriet Boykin asked her to get help after that fight. The caller told dispatchers that the husband threw something at Harriet before she hit him with the bat.Harriet Boykin was arrested Monday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.The victim's brother, Jerome Boykin, said he spent Tuesday cleaning his brother's home."It didn't have to happen," Jerome Boykin said. "She just brutally beat him."Jerome Boykin said his brother and his wife had a tumultuous 26-year marriage. Garner Police Department investigators said Sunday was not the first time they had come to the Boykins' home.Police records show officers have come to the house five times in the past year for domestic incidents.Jerome Boykin said the last time he spoke to his brother was last week when Joey stayed at his home for a few days. He said he will miss the fun they had, logging miles on their motorcycles together."We used to jump on the bikes and ride but now I don't have him to call me," Jerome Boykin said. "He won't call. I mean, I'm going to miss it."Harriet Boykin is currently in jail under no bond.