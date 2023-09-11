'A Haunting In Venice' starring Kenneth Branagh is a classic murder mystery with a ghostly twist

'A Haunting In Venice' is the third installment of the Detective Hercule Poirot murder mysteries; this time, combining the classic format with a supernatural element.

'It's not only a murder mystery, but there's also a ghost story and supernatural element,' says Tina Fey.

LOS ANGELES -- Not unlike its precursory counterparts, "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Death on the Nile," 20th Century Studio's "A Haunting In Venice" begins with a murder, but something is very unusual about this one, and Detective Poirot is left to explain the unexplainable.

"It's not only a murder mystery, but there's also a ghost story and supernatural element to the film, which sort of takes it to another level," said Tina Fey.

As the third installment in the Agatha Christie-inspired films, "A Haunting In Venice" definitely takes a turn in terms of its fright factor.

"It has to be real. It has to be physically like you are doing it by yourself... Getting to that point, I had nightmares!" Michelle Yeoh said about the filming process.

Director and Hercule Poirot himself, Kenneth Branagh, said "You will be scared, and I guarantee even if you think you've got it, I think you'll find there are surprises all the way through to the end."

With a new realm of possible murderers, the audience is certainly in for a challenge if they want to solve the mystery before Poirot.

"I can say with confidence I don't think anyone will get who's involved in all of this... except for Poirot!" Jamie Dornan laughed.

"A Haunting In Venice" will hit theaters September 15.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Fox and this ABC Station

