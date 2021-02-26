abc11 together

Hayti Heritage Film Festival happening virtually this year

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- With an emphasis to keep Black Southern film alive, The Hayti Heritage Film Festival takes place March 1 - 6. It is one of the longest-running Black film festivals in the country.

Now in its 27th year, this 2021 edition will feature virtual screenings, panel discussions, a screenplay table read and a culminating conversation and mini-concert with Tank of Tank and the Bangas, featuring her signature New Orleans fusion style of funk, soul, and hip hop.

Film lovers will also have an opportunity to attend the two in-person drive-in events. Both will be held at the Heritage Square Complex parking lot located at 401 E. Lakewood Avenue in Durham, across from the Hayti Heritage Center.

The first drive-in will feature the film MLK/FBI on Monday at 6pm. Directed by Emmy-Award winner Sam Pollard, the film seeks to uncover the extent of the FBI's surveillance and harassment of Martin Luther King, Jr. and is based on newly discovered, declassified files. A conversation with Pollard and Film Festival Director Lana Garland will precede the screening.

In addition to Southern films, festival attendees will see outstanding work from across the African diaspora highlighting themes surrounding dance, the Black male image, and Black femme liberation. Three highly anticipated panel discussions will be held with voices representing both local and international experiences. Plus, there will be opportunities to take a deep dive into the craft of filmmaking.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

Tickets can be purchased as All-Access, Day Passes, or for individual events.

All Access Passes include screenings to all films (virtual and drive-in), panel discussions, and the mini-concert on closing night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamblack history monthabc11 togetherfilm festival
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Empty Bowls event fights hunger in Durham
Hope Mills business owner on mission to help Texans after winter storm
NCCU junior authors children's book, donates copies to Durham schools
Raleigh teen with leukemia granted a milestone 'wish'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Some COVID-19 restrictions to lift at 5 p.m.
Police ID suspect in shooting of 2 at Roanoke Rapids Walmart
38-year-old man dies after being shot in east Raleigh, police say
Man accused of killing aunt in Johnston County, deputies say
Here's why flu numbers are so low this year
Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls taken in mass abduction
US airstrike in Syria kills 1, wounds several, official says
Show More
Cold rain moving in, then a warmer weekend is in the works
Texan files $1 billion class-action lawsuit over $9,000 electricity bill
College dropout donates $20M to university he couldn't afford in 1963
Intel report finds Saudi prince 'approved' US journalist's killing
'Racial bias' entrenched in the Apex police culture, report finds
More TOP STORIES News