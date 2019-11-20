'He was very dear to us:' Family seeks answers in 2005 murder of Fayetteville barber

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Those who love Creg Johnson have never given up on getting closure. On Wednesday, they returned to the area where he was murdered to search for answers.

Johnson, 35, was found shot to death on Nov. 20, 2005. His body was inside Line Up Barber Shop in the 6300 block of Yadkin Road. Investigators said the young barber had been shot five times.

"We want closure on this. Fourteen years ... Creg was very dear to us." said Lynwood and Jane Smith, Johnson's aunt and uncle.

Johnson was last seen by a late-night customer on the evening of November 19. Before that, detectives said he had been to a party on Kelmscot Court, just seven minutes away from the shop.

Investigators said Johnson most likely knew whoever shot him, and it's probable that he let that person into the shop.

His aunt, Linda Thomas, said Johnson was a "gentle giant" with no known enemies.

"As far as we knew, he didn't have anybody that he was having arguments with or anything," Thomas said.

Each year, James Smith travels from Greensboro to Fayetteville in hopes of finding answers about his nephew's killer. On Wednesday morning, Johnson's family teamed with the Fayetteville Police Department to canvass for clues in the Yadkin Road area.

Michael Lewis remembers the case like it was yesterday.

"I had bought this property and moved in this house the very night that he was killed, so I moved in and the next morning there were cars all over the streets and I found out that he had been murdered," Lewis said.

Although James Smith said they haven't heard of any new leads since canvassing Yadkin Road last year, he's hoping 2019 will be the last year they need to do it.

"Please come forward so you can clear your mind and heart and so that we can move on," he said.

Fayetteville police, the governor's office and family members have put together a $10,000 reward.
