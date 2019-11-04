salmonella

Ground beef is likely cause of salmonella outbreak that killed 1, hospitalized 8, CDC says

One person from California is dead and eight others are in the hospital after ground beef likely caused a salmonella outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lab testing identified the outbreak strain in repackaged leftover ground beef collected from an ill person's home in California, according to the CDC.

At least 10 known people from six states have been infected. Illnesses in this outbreak are more severe than expected for salmonella, according to the CDC.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The CDC is not advising that consumers stop eating thoroughly cooked ground beef or that retailers stop selling ground beef.

This outbreak investigation is ongoing and the CDC will update the public if there is additional information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcoutbreakbeefinfectionu.s. & worldcenters for disease controlsalmonella
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SALMONELLA
FDA recalls dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns
Dole recalls baby spinach because of salmonella fears
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Melon recalled after possible salmonella sickens 93
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These Wake Co. covenants technically ban races other than Caucasians
Community rallies as Cary girl hit by car clings to life
Wife of Iran hostage reflects on standoff's 40th anniversary
SUV linked to deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Durham, police say
Fayetteville police looking for 3 men involved in Halloween murder
Pilot reported autopilot issues before crash at Umstead Park
Hundreds of Okla. inmates released in largest commutation in US history
Show More
New taco restaurant to open in downtown Raleigh
Man killed in double shooting at Raleigh apartment
NC boy killed at church Halloween event
NTSB: Plane was damaged prior to fatal Moore Co. crash
The Durham Mayoral Election is Tuesday: What you need to know
More TOP STORIES News