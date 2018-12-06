HEALTH & FITNESS

Health department confirms 5 flu deaths in North Carolina so far in the 2018-19 season

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials in North Carolina have confirmed the state's first flu death of the 2018-2019 season.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released Thursday that the state saw one new flu death last week, bringing the total to five for the season.

During the 2017-2018 flu season, 391 deaths were reported in North Carolina, making it one of the deadliest flu seasons the state has seen.

Of those 391 deaths, 290 were people age 65 and older and seven were children under the age of 18.

The department of health defines a flu-related death as a "death resulting from a clinically compatible illness that was confirmed to be influenza by an appropriate laboratory or rapid diagnostic test with no period of complete recovery between the illness and death."

The CDC recommends vaccination against the flu for everyone 6 months and older.

How to tell the difference between a cold and the flu
Extreme fatigue, high fever and chills are textbook markers of the flu.

The video above is from a previous version of this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthflu deathflu seasonnorth carolina newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Kids escape from NC day care, make their way to highway
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
First baby born using uterus transplanted from deceased donor
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Snow forecast: Wintry mix possible in Raleigh this weekend
Hania Aguilar's father denied temporary visa to enter US for funeral
Girl Scout cookie manager accused of stealing $7K from troop
Live: Democrats speak about Bladen Co. election fraud investigation
FBI raids Raleigh mansion, removes truckload of evidence
Verizon, AT&T reporting 911 outages throughout NC
Pregnant woman shot and killed in Cumberland County
Kids escape from NC day care, make their way to highway
Show More
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
North Carolina Voter ID bill heads back to Senate
Deputies chase minivan on I-40 in Wake County
Man arrested for randomly pushing stranger under truck in California
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
More News