10 reasons why your breath stinks

Bad breath happens. In fact, chronic bad breath affects one in four people globally.

For breath that doesn't pass the sniff test, here are 10 common things people could be doing to make it worse:

1. Not brushing or flossing regularly - American Dental Association suggests brushing twice a day and flossing every day

2. Eating or drinking something smelly

3. Having too much sugar - experts said bacteria in the mouth thrives on the sweet stuff

4. Eating a keto diet - experts said low carb, high protein diets force the body into a process called ketosis. One way those ketones exit the body is through the mouth

5. Breathing through the mouth - experts said doing this dries out the mouth, causing even worse breath

6. Use medications that dry out the mouth

7. Having a stuffy nose or allergies - these can lead to dry mouth

8. Smoking or chewing tobacco

9. Drinking alcohol, which dries out the mouth (see number 5)

10. Having an underlying medical condition

Dentists said bad breath can signify something more serious. Those worried should check with their doctor.

