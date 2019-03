10 reasons why your breath stinks

Bad breath happens. In fact, the Academy of General Dentistry said up to 80 million people suffer from halitosis -- chronic bad breathFor breath that doesn't pass the sniff test, here are 10 common things people could be doing to make it worse:1. Not brushing or flossing regularly - American Dental Association suggests brushing twice a day and flossing every day2. Eating or drinking something smelly3. Having too much sugar - experts said bacteria in the mouth thrives on the sweet stuff4. Eating a keto diet - experts said low carb, high protein diets force the body into a process called ketosis. One way those ketones exit the body is through the mouth5. Breathing through the mouth - experts said doing this dries out the mouth, causing even worse breath6. Use medications that dry out the mouth7. Having a stuffy nose or allergies - these can lead to dry mouth8. Smoking or chewing tobacco9. Drinking alcohol, which dries out the mouth (see number 5)10. Having an underlying medical conditionDentists said bad breath can signify something more serious. Those worried should check with their doctor.