Bad breath happens. In fact, the Academy of General Dentistry said up to 80 million people suffer from halitosis -- chronic bad breath
For breath that doesn't pass the sniff test, here are 10 common things people could be doing to make it worse:
1. Not brushing or flossing regularly - American Dental Association suggests brushing twice a day and flossing every day
2. Eating or drinking something smelly
3. Having too much sugar - experts said bacteria in the mouth thrives on the sweet stuff
4. Eating a keto diet - experts said low carb, high protein diets force the body into a process called ketosis. One way those ketones exit the body is through the mouth
5. Breathing through the mouth - experts said doing this dries out the mouth, causing even worse breath
6. Use medications that dry out the mouth
7. Having a stuffy nose or allergies - these can lead to dry mouth
8. Smoking or chewing tobacco
9. Drinking alcohol, which dries out the mouth (see number 5)
10. Having an underlying medical condition
Dentists said bad breath can signify something more serious. Those worried should check with their doctor.
CNN contributed to this post
10 reasons why your breath stinks
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News