Coronavirus

10-year-old creates plastic curtain to be able to hug grandparents

RIVERSIDE, California -- Physical contact with loved ones can be difficult during the coronavirus crisis, but that didn't stop this granddaughter from coming up with a way to hug her grandparents.

Ten-year-old Paige took it upon herself to create what she calls a 'hug curtain.'

She came up with the idea after seeing a video of a blanket people were using to hug family members.

Using a shower curtain, Ziploc bags, a hot glue gun and disposable plates, Paige and her mom used some ingenuity to make her vision a reality.

"She came up with the idea, she laid it out in the family room and spent multiple hours working on it," said her mom, Lindsay Okray.

Okray, who works as a nurse in the COVID-19 unit at a local community hospital, was also excited to take part since she has had to stay physically distanced from loved ones as a precaution.
SEE ALSO: Girls create window art for neighborhood to lift spirits during COVID-19 outbreak

Local seniors are getting creative in celebrating their proms
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
LATEST: Health officials estimate 9,115 COVID-19 recoveries in NC
How to support your kids emotionally during the COVID-19 pandemic
Some NC families to get increased food stamp benefits on May 22
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Health officials estimate 9,115 COVID-19 recoveries in NC
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
Mother faces more charges in crash that killed 2 children in Durham
Surveillance video captures moments before deadly Durham shooting
How to support your kids emotionally during the COVID-19 pandemic
Some NC families to get increased food stamp benefits on May 22
What to know about coronavirus and pools
Show More
Video shows man who may have been Ahmaud Arbery at work site
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
Bear on the beach: NC biologist finds claw track in sand
South Carolina restaurants can reopen for inside dining Monday
Princeton has 1st black valedictorian in university's 274-year history
More TOP STORIES News