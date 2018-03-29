HEALTH & FITNESS

11 new flu deaths reported; NC's total to 342 for season

North Carolina has 342 flu deaths so far this season.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that North Carolina saw 11 new flu deaths last week, bringing the total to 342 for the season.

As pollen increases, allergies kick it into high gear.

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness, spread by a virus. Young children and the elderly are at greatest risk from flu and its complications.

Those worried about the flu or feel that might be at risk, should speak with their doctor about getting the flu shot or other preventative measures.

