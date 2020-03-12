Number of coronavirus cases increases to 12 in North Carolina, 1 in Johnston County

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- There are now 12 cases of coronavirus in North Carolina, according to Dr. Elizabeth Tilson of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.Tilson and her department have been saying for several days that the number of cases would begin increasing. She contributed the increase to the state's laboratory increasing its ability to test more patient samples.She said all but the most recent of the 12 cases have known contact with someone who had the virus. Tilson said officials are still working to track down how the most recent patient contracted the virus.Cooper said the task force learned of two new cases in Forsyth County and one in Johnston County on Thursday morning. The State Department of Health and Human Services says all three are doing well and in isolation at home.The affected couple in Forysth County were on a cruise where other people tested positive.The exposure for the person from Johnston County is still under investigation. Johnston County officials are working on a timeline of places the affected person visited. The county confirms the person traveled 'multiple places' and tested positive when returning home."This is not a surprise," Johnston County Health Director Dr. Marilyn Pearson said. "It's likely that more individuals will test presumptively positive for the virus.""All of our lives will change in some way in the next weeks and months," Gov. Roy Cooper said. "It's critical to remember that we're all in this together."Cooper said there will be more cases."This epidemic is going to get worse before it gets better. We all know that."The North Carolina COVID-19 taskforce is meeting Thursday morning to talk about the state's response to the outbreak."I feel like our state is ready to handle this, but we want to make sure we are as coordinated as we can be," Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen said.