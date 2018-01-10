HEALTH & FITNESS

12-year-old California girl dies from infection doctors misdiagnosed as flu

Family members of a 12-year old girl who died suddenly are warning people of symptoms that coincide with the flu but are not because of the flu. (KFSN)

Cory James
VISALIA, California --
Loved ones say Alyssa Alcaraz showed signs of having the flu, and with so many people sickened from the virus this season, they were certain that is what she had come down with.

But it was not until she died that they learned the young girl had a bacterial infection that was quickly moving inside her body.

Mariah Alcaraz recalled the day her sister got sick.

"I remember she came home from school and she was throwing up, and I thought, 'Oh, she's probably got food poisoning shes going to be ok.'"

But it was not food poisoning.

Alyssa's mom said doctors told them her daughter had the flu. After a few days of staying home from school and not getting better, they took Alyssa back to urgent care.

That's when a physician realized the young girl's oxygen levels were low. She was immediately rushed to Kaweah Delta Medical Center by ambulance.

Within hours, Alyssa's organs started shutting down and her family said she went into cardiopulmonary arrest six times.

By 2:50 Sunday afternoon the vibrant girl with a passion for music died.

Her death certificate said she went into cardiac arrest and septic shock from a strep blood infection - an infection no one in her family knew she had.

Now, they are left holding onto memories and a cell phone video where Alyssa reminded them of how much they meant to her.

They now cherish a video of the girl doing what she loved most, singing.

If you would like to donate to the Alcaraz family you can visit their GoFundMe here.
