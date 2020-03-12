Number of coronavirus cases increases to 15 in North Carolina, 1 in Johnston County

2:30 p.m.
The All American Marathon has been canceled for 2020.
North Carolina High School Athletic Association postponed both the men's and women's basketball state championship games indefinitely. In addition, NCHSAA suspended all athletic events, including practices, workouts and games from Saturday until April 6.
There are now 15 cases of coronavirus in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The health department has updated it's website to reflect the two new cases in Mecklenburg County.
2:00 p.m.
Michael Buble's concert at PNC Arena has been postponed. The venue confirmed all tickets for the event will be honored for the rescheduled date, which has not been announced at this time.
1:40 p.m.
The Carolina Hurricanes' season is on hold.
National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman decided to suspend the current NHL season due to the growing coronavirus pandemic.
"We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions - including by self-quarantine, where appropriate. Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup. Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy."
12:20 p.m.
The final three days of the tournament was officially canceled Thursday. Florida State, the tournament's No. 1 seed and regular-season champion, will represent the league as ACC champion.
11:50 a.m:
Mecklenburg County health officials announced that two people have tested positive for coronavirus in Mecklenburg County. It is unclear if they live in Mecklenburg County.
"We are now in a situation where we could potentially have community spread," Health Director Gibbie Harris said.
Officials said one of the Mecklenburg County cases was tied to out of the country travel and the other was possibly tied to out of the state travel, according to WSOC.
11:30 a.m.
The Tobacco Road Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, March 15 in Cary, has been canceled. All 2020 runners will be offered a deferral for the 2021 race.
11:00 a.m.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association said no fans will be allowed at Saturday's State Basketball Championship games. Only essential staff and family members will be allowed to attend the games.
10:30 a.m:
There are now 12 cases of coronavirus in North Carolina, according to Dr. Elizabeth Tilson of the NCDHHS.
Tilson and her department have been saying for several days that the number of cases would begin increasing. She contributed the increase to the state's laboratory increasing its ability to test more patient samples.
She said all but the most recent of the 12 cases have known contact with someone who had the virus. Tilson said officials are still working to track down how the most recent patient contracted the virus.
THE LATEST CASES:
Cooper said the task force learned of two new cases in Forsyth County and one in Johnston County on Thursday morning. The State Department of Health and Human Services says all three are doing well and in isolation at home.
The affected couple in Forysth County were on a cruise where other people tested positive.
The exposure for the person from Johnston County is still under investigation. Johnston County officials are working on a timeline of places the affected person visited. The county confirms the person traveled 'multiple places' and tested positive when returning home.
"This is not a surprise," Johnston County Health Director Dr. Marilyn Pearson said. "It's likely that more individuals will test presumptively positive for the virus."
"All of our lives will change in some way in the next weeks and months," Gov. Roy Cooper said. "It's critical to remember that we're all in this together."
Previous COVID-19 Cases Related to North Carolina:
- Wake County man who traveled through RDU on Feb. 22 tested postive for COVID-19.
- Chatham County man tests positive for coronavirus after visiting Italy.
- 5 Wake County residents test positive for coronavirus after attending Biogen conference
- 1 Indiana patient who tested positive traveled through Wake and Durham counties while symptomatic
11 of the state's cases are classified as presumptive positive, which equates to a positive COVID-19 test that still must be confirmed by more testing. There is one confirmed positive case, which means the test has been verified by the CDC lab.
Cooper said there will be more cases.
"This epidemic is going to get worse before it gets better. We all know that."
The North Carolina COVID-19 taskforce is meeting Thursday morning to talk about the state's response to the outbreak.
"I feel like our state is ready to handle this, but we want to make sure we are as coordinated as we can be," Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen said.