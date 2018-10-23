New numbers in from the Centers for Disease Control are showing more cases of a rare, polio-like illness affecting children nationwide.The CDC announced they are investigating 155 cases of AFM, or acute flaccid myelitis, which is up from just 127 cases a week ago.AFM can cause paralysis and mostly affects children.The average age of patients is just 4 years old.Like polio, AFM is also thought to be caused by a virus but no one knows what virus and why it affects children differently.So far, the CDC reports 62 confirmed cases in 22 states. There are dozens of other possible cases.In an outbreak in 2014, there were 120 confirmed cases.In 2016, there were 149 cases.