HEALTH & FITNESS

Acute flaccid myelitis: CDC says 155 cases of child paralysis under investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

CDC reports new numbers for polio-like disease in children.

New numbers in from the Centers for Disease Control are showing more cases of a rare, polio-like illness affecting children nationwide.

The CDC announced they are investigating 155 cases of AFM, or acute flaccid myelitis, which is up from just 127 cases a week ago.

AFM can cause paralysis and mostly affects children.

The average age of patients is just 4 years old.

Like polio, AFM is also thought to be caused by a virus but no one knows what virus and why it affects children differently.

So far, the CDC reports 62 confirmed cases in 22 states. There are dozens of other possible cases.

In an outbreak in 2014, there were 120 confirmed cases.

In 2016, there were 149 cases.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthhealthcheckchildren's healthcdc
HEALTH & FITNESS
Don't dress up your pet chickens for Halloween, CDC warns
5-year-old boy dies from rare cancer in 17 days
America to plunge in life expectancy rankings by 2040
Organic foods could ward off cancer, study says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of NC state trooper
2 men charged in violent home invasion of retired Orange County couple
$10 Hamilton tickets available via lottery
Hurricane Willa will bring rain to the Triangle
Boy, 13, stabs teacher with 8-inch butcher knife
World's longest sea bridge to open after 9 years of construction
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
Read to Achieve program fails to improve reading levels, study finds
Show More
'Shark Tank' backs invention of NYC firefighter who died of cancer
Don't dress up your pet chickens for Halloween, CDC warns
Man accused of groping: Trump 'says it's OK to grab women'
Mom says Wakefield HS student was beaten during gym class
Starbucks opens first American Sign Language store
More News