HEALTH & FITNESS

18 new flu deaths reported, bringing state's total to 253 for season

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services releases weekly flu numbers.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that North Carolina saw 18 new flu deaths last week, bringing the total to 253 for the season.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

WakeMed reported 2,777 positive flu tests from January 1 to February 28.

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness, spread by a virus. Young children and the elderly are at greatest risk from flu and its complications.

Those worried about the flu or feel that might be at risk, should speak with their doctor about getting the flu shot or other preventative measures.

RELATED: How to tell the difference between a cold and the flu
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthflu seasonflu deathwake county newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to communicate to caregivers and deal with argumentative loved ones
Woman denied job after testing positive for cannabis after using pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News