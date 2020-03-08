Coronavirus News: 1st Ulster County resident tests positive for coronavirus

ULSTER COUNTY, New York -- The New York State Health Department has confirmed an Ulster County resident has received a 'presumptive positive' result for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
"This individual recently traveled internationally to France and notified our Health Department that he had symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Upon guidance from our Health Department he drove himself to a hospital where test samples were taken and he was immediately placed into quarantine," Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said.
As a first step, Ulster County Emergency Operation Center has been activated and Health Department staff deployed to focus solely on community mitigation efforts.
Public Health officials have begun interviewing this individual to assess who he may have come into contact with and will notify those individuals. .
Any resident experiencing a fever, with cough or shortness of breath should contact the Ulster County Health Department at 845-340-3150 or, if symptoms are severe, call 911.
- Stay home if sick and contact your medical provider before visiting their office.
- Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
- Avoid shaking hands.
- Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay up to date on CDC travel health notices: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices
The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it.
The New York State Department of Health has established a Novel Coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a NYSDOH expert who will answer questions, Monday - Sunday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm. After hours, you may leave a voicemail that will be returned.
