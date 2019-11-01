abc11 troubleshooter

3 easy ways to reduce your wait time at the doctor's office

By Diane Wilson and Tonya Simpson
No one likes waiting at the doctor's office, but it's an unfortunate reality for a lot of people. Waiting well past your scheduled appointment time can be frustrating and inconvenient, but there are some simple things you can do to reduce the wait.

When it comes to making your appointment, the earlier the better. Getting the first or second appointment of the day makes it more likely your doctor will be on schedule, not running behind. You can also ask the scheduler which days and times are the least busy.

Calling ahead can also help. Before you head to the appointment call the office and ask if the doctor is running on time and if you should still plan to arrive as scheduled or if you should come in later.

Showing up prepared can also help reduce your wait. Ask if any of the paperwork you need to fill out can be emailed or mailed to you ahead of the appointment so you can speed up your check-in process.

If you do get stuck waiting you can try maximizing that time by using it to write down your symptoms and any questions you have for your doctor to make sure you get all of the information you need during your time in the exam room.
