Coronavirus News: 3 students test positive for COVID-19 in Rockland County forcing schools to close

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York -- Three students tested positive for the coronavirus forcing the East Ramapo School District to cancel classes for two weeks.
They are three of five students tested and believed to be related to two adult residents, a man and woman, who learned of their exposure after working with a caterer at a New Rochelle synaogue.
Ramapo High School, Pomona Middle School and Hempstead Elementary School will be shut down through March 21 so the buildings can be cleaned and officials can monitor the situation.
Anyone who spent time in those schools on or after Friday, March 6, must self-quarantine, the district said.
In addition, anyone who visited the following locations in Rockland County may have been exposed to Coronavirus (COVID-19):
150 Remsen Avenue, Monsey, NY
- Friday, February 28, 2020, between 11:00 a.m. and 11:45 p.m.
- Saturday, February 29, 2020, between 11:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
The Atrium Ballroom, 401 NY-59, Monsey, NY
-Monday, March 2, 2020, between 2:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.
"It was previously believed that these infected individuals had not worked as caterers during these events and it was only through the detective work of one of our investigators that this discovery was made," said Dr. Ruppert. "Any person who believes they may have been exposed should contact their health care provider by phone right away. I also ask that anyone who becomes ill with this disease be completely forthcoming with our investigators, it is only with your help that we can prevent the spread of this disease."
The Health Department is asking all health care providers to immediately report all possible cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) to the Rockland County Department of Health Communicable Disease Program staff by calling 845-364-2997 during normal business hours, or 845-364-8600 after hours/weekends. Health Care Providers can call this number for additional information.
The Rockland County Department of Health is monitoring several people under quarantine and is following CDC and New York State Department of Health protocols.
It is recommended that Rockland residents take the following precautions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19):
- Stay home if sick and contact your medical provider before visiting their office.
- Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
- Avoid shaking hands.
- Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay up to date on CDC travel health notices: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices
The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it.
The New York State Department of Health has established a Novel Coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a NYSDOH expert who will answer questions, Monday - Sunday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm. After hours, you may leave a voicemail that will be returned.
