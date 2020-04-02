flu

4 flu deaths in North Carolina last week, 159 so far this season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people died from the flu in North Carolina last week, according to data from the Department of Health Human Services.

Since Sept. 29, health officials said 159 people have died from complications related to the flu.

The COVID-19 pandemic is now also happening in North Carolina. The first COVID-19 cases in the state were reported in early March, more than five months after the start of flu season. To date, at least 16 people have died and 1,857 have tested positive.

SEE ALSO: Latest updates on coronavirus pandemic in North Carolina

According to data from the state, the number of patients being seen by doctors has drastically decreased in the last two weeks. The number of positive flu tests also appear to have decreased, but the percentage of positive tests remained similar to previous weeks.

The weekly death numbers remain below the double-digits seen earlier this flu season.

Health officials said the flu is still considered to be geographically widespread.

EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus has several similarities to the flu, but there are also key differences.



Most of the deaths statewide have been in adults older than 50 years old.

Health officials said the best way to prevent the flu is to get an annual flu shot.

As with efforts to combat the spread of novel coronavirus and other illnesses, residents should wash their hands frequently, stay home if sick and avoid contact with anyone showing symptoms.

North Carolina has had two total deaths from COVID-19 and 636 official cases according to the NCDHHS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighncfluflu seasonvirusflu death
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLU
5 flu deaths reported in NC last week
Deborah Birx's personal plea to take social distancing seriously
Are asthmatics high-risk? And answers to your other questions
3 flu deaths reported in NC last week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: $8.2.M in unemployment benefits paid in NC
DONATE HERE: ABC11 Together Virtual Food Drive
Nurse says she worked for 7 days while infected with COVID-19
Edgecombe County man arrested for throwing large party
Duke faith leaders join forces to support social distancing
NY mother with COVID-19: 'Virus can last longer than we think'
How long does coronavirus live on surfaces?
Show More
Cruises with sick passengers awaiting approval to dock in Florida
7-week-old infant who died at hospital had coronavirus
Do you need help getting food? Click here
What small businesses need to know during COVID-19 outbreak
Worried about April bills? How to manage finances during COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News