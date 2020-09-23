Health & Fitness

42-year-old Clayton firefighter dies from COVID-19

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 42-year-old Clayton firefighter has died from COVID-19.

The sad update comes nearly a month after Clayton Fire Department had 17 firefighters test positive for COVID-19.

Clayton Fire Department said Jason Dean was a beloved 20-year veteran of the firefighting family.

Dean is survived by his wife and two daughters, ages 13 and 7.

"We ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time of mourning. They would not like any visitors at this time, nor should flowers or other items be brought to the family or the fire stations," the department said in a statement.

However, donations are still being taken by the Clayton Firefighters Association. Those donations can be made in honor of Dean and will be given to his family and the other Clayton firefighters and spouses who are still battling COVID-19.

Funeral and memorial arrangements for Dean are still being finalized and will be released when finished.
