4th Legionnaires' disease death reported in North Carolina

RALEIGH -- North Carolina health officials say a fourth person has died from Legionnaires' disease.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Resources said in a statement on Friday that its Division of Public Health has confirmed 141 cases. In addition to the deaths, 94 people were hospitalized.

Information gathered by local health officials showed that most patients attended the NC Mountain State Fair, which ran from Sept. 6-15 at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in Fletcher.

Officials have said those who were diagnosed with the disease may have walked by the hot tub displays.

On Thursday, DHHS reported a case of Legionnaires' in a person who didn't attend the fair, but instead went to the Agricultural Center for a quilt show.
