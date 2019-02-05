School officials in Moore County are warning parents after five cases of whooping cough were reported in several schools.Officials said the cases were reported at West End Elementary School, Southern Pine Primary School, and Pinecrest High School.The students have been isolated and are receiving treatment.Pertussis, whooping cough, is an infection that affects the airways and lungs that can cause serious illness, especially in infants.Symptoms usually develop within five to 10 days after exposure, but in some cases can take as long as three weeks to appear.The disease is easily spread from person to person by coughing or sneezing and can result in a severe cough that may last for weeks or months.Health officials said if you believe you may have been exposed to pertussis or feel you have symptoms, seek medical attention.The Moore County Health Department is urging parents to vaccinate their children.