5 flu deaths in NC last week, an increase from past two weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people died from the flu in North Carolina last week, according to data from the Department of Health Human Services.

Since Sept. 29, health officials said 149 people have died from complications related to the flu.

Only 1 flu death was reported the previous week and three the week before that.

The weekly numbers remain below the double-digits seen earlier this flu season.

Health officials said the flu is still considered to be geographically widespread.

Most of the deaths statewide have been in adults older than 50 years old.

Health officials said the best way to prevent the flu is to get an annual flu shot.

As with efforts to combat the spread of novel coronavirus and other illnesses, residents should wash their hands frequently, stay home if sick and avoid contact with anyone showing symptoms.

North Carolina has had two total deaths from COVID-19 and 636 official cases according to the NCDHHS.
