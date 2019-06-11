RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Kay Yow Cancer Fund's newest National Brand Ambassadors are five Raleigh women who teamed up walk in the Celebration Run/Walk in February.
The five women formed a team, "Young Moms Against Cancer" after all were diagnosed with breast cancer within a year of each other.
The women met during their diagnoses and supported each other. One of the women suggested they take part in the Kay Yow Cancer Fund Walk. Their goal was to raise $10,000. They were shocked to hit that goal in five days.
"We were shocked," said mom and breast-cancer survivor Britni Prybol.
"It really was so uplifting for all of us. We loved working with the Kay Yow Fund. They called us and thanked us for doing this for them. I think the initial fundraising goal for the entire walk was $25,000 and we ended up raising $45,000 ourselves."
The success of team "Young Moms Against Cancer" led to a new team and partnership with the Kay Yow Fund.
"After the race, we decided to partner with them and be their national brand ambassadors for three years, working toward future events to raise money," Prybol said.
"We all felt helpless, and I think this makes us feel we're doing something to not only advance our lives but to advance the lives of others suffering from this disease and hopefully the money raised will save even one of our lives or a woman who becomes a part of our group."
Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast and cancer survivor Shannon Miller will team up with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund Golf Classic on Aug. 24-25, 2019, at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club. Click here for more information.
5 Raleigh moms, all diagnosed with breast cancer within a year of each other, team up for Kay Yow Cancer Fund
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More