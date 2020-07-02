Coronavirus

Wisconsin man survives 97-day coronavirus hospital stay, plans to hit the golf course soon

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVD) -- A Wisconsin man was greeted by friends and family as he left the hospital after a 97-day stay for COVID-19.

As he left the hospital, Rick Klimek's golfing budies gave him a standing ovation.

"It's kinda nice being out here," Klimek told ABC-affiliate WISN.

Klimek said he didn't know where he contracted COVID-19, but the 65-year-old was in good health before he caught the virus. His hospital stay started on March 26 and included weeks during which he was unconscious--and near death.

"I remember riding in the ambulance to get here, and then I don't remember anything until Cinco de Mayo," Klimek said. "They told me, 'you're on a holiday,' when I woke up, and I thought, 'Well, Easter?' They said, 'Oh, you missed Easter.'"

WATCH: Veteran released from Durham hospital after 2-month battle with COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

A North Carolina man who has been in the hospital for more than two months has finally been released and reunited with his family.



But though he's missed a lot, his wife, Nancy Klimek, said she's excited to have him home.

"Ninety-seven days and he's coming home," Nancy Klimek told WISN through tears.

She added that though her husband has missed a lot of the last three months, she's going to make sure he learns about what has happened. But in the meantime, Klimek reflected on what it means to go home, and how others can stay safe.

"Do your social distancing, and wear your mask," Rick Klimek said. "And don't end up here for three months."

Though he just began walking again for the first time in months, Klimek said he plans to be back on the golf course before the end of the season.

RELATED: Coronavirus survivor gets bill with more than $1 million in charges after 2 months in hospital
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsincoronavirusu.s. & worldgood newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 LATEST: US sees highest single-day increase of 50K cases
COVID-19 LATEST: Cooper not ready to issue statewide schools plan
WCPSS to reopen with 'moderate' social distancing, sources say
Rapper 21 Savage launches free online financial literacy program amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: US sees highest single-day increase of 50K cases
1 shot outside Denny's restaurant in Raleigh, police say
WCPSS to reopen with 'moderate' social distancing, sources say
Sexual assault survivor advocates for military oversight
Duke health official questions efficiency of COVID-19 antibody testing
Demonstrators gather outside Executive Mansion for 3rd night
Durham high school students likely not returning for '20-21 year
Show More
Forslund appears done as the voice of the Hurricanes
Newlyweds rescued after being swept away by giant wave
Saltbox Seafood Joints chef scolds guests who don't wear masks
Saint Augustine's fires legendary track & field coach Williams
LIST: Virtual, drive-up and in-person July 4 fireworks in our area
More TOP STORIES News