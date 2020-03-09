7 coronavirus cases reported in South Carolina, including man who traveled through Charlotte airport

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina is now reporting seven new coronavirus cases.
State health officials say a fifth case was found Monday in Camden. The other two cases are in Spartanburg and Charleston.
Health officials say there are no plans to shut down schools or public gatherings in Camden.
South Carolina health officials say they have now tested 31 people for the virus with 24 negative tests.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses including pneumonia.
