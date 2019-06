More than 800 pounds of sausage made in Alamance County recalled over metal concerns

#Recall: San Giuseppe Salami Co. by Giacomo Recalls Ready-To-Eat, Frozen Andouille Sausage Products due to Possib... https://t.co/eShNSKLIfI — USDA Food Safety (@USDAFoodSafety) June 24, 2019

ELON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The San Giuseppe Salami Company by Giacomo is recalling 832 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen andouille sausage products because they may be contaminated with metal.Federal food inspectors said the batch in question was produced at the company's plant in Elon on May 14 and has a sell-by date of Nov. 10, 2019.The andouille was shipped to retail and institutional locations in Greensboro.The company contacted the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service after it received a report that a consumer found a piece of metal in the product.There have been no reports of illness. Anyone concerned is asked to contact their healthcare provider.Find more information on the recall here