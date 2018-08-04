A day out for caregivers and their loved ones: America's favorites in our backyard

If you've been caring for your elderly or disabled loved one, you know that it's important for you and for them to get out of the house sometimes.
Being in the same environment for days or weeks on end is not healthy for anyone!
With some planning in place, an outing can be a fun and welcome distraction from day-to-day routines. If you're wondering about the sort of activities which might suit family members of all ages - including your older parents - then we've got some ideas for you to consider.
The Carolina Mudcats
Location: About 20 minutes east of Raleigh at the corner of U.S. 264 and N.C. 39.
Open: April - September for all Mudcats home games (70 home games). Phone: 919-269-CATS (2287) Email: muddy@gomudcats.com Website: www.carolinamudcats.com (Click on Five County Stadium)
Cost: Depends on seating location.
Parking: 41 marked accessible parking spaces in paved asphalt and gravel lots.
Types of Paths: Concrete pavement at least 4 feet wide with low-grade slopes and curb cuts.
Entrance: The entrance has ramps, and the gates are at least 32 inches wide.
Restrooms: Two accessible restrooms for each gender. Sink faucets have single levers.
Physical Disabilities: Five County Stadium is accessible to visitors with mobility disabilities with all concessions, restrooms, souvenirs and accessible seating areas located on the ground level for easy access.
The Carolina Mudcats is Wake County's Class A Advanced Affiliate professional baseball team, with its home field in Zebulon. The Mudcats have been an established minor-league fan favorite in Wake County and surrounding areas since 1991. Milwaukee Brewers purchased a full ownership stake in the Class A Carolina Mudcats.
This local baseball experience offers everything from fireworks to weekly promotions and group events many evenings from April through September with inexpensive general admission seating to luxury suite rentals. Nothing can be more American then attending a baseball game and bringing the person you are caring for.
Maple View Farm Ice Cream
Location: 6900 Rocky Ridge Rd, Hillsborough
What can put a smile on someone's face quicker than a heaping scoop of ice cream on a delicious cone set on a beautiful farm property?! Maple View Farm is a fun destination for the whole family, with scenic views of open farmland, antique dairy collections, Holstein Cows, and fresh-churned southern ice cream. Open daily noon-9pm and located in the southern countryside of Hillsborough, Maple View has served thousands of people since opening its doors in 2001. The year-round menu includes hand-dipped ice cream, homemade waffle cones/waffle bowls, milkshakes, malts, floats, banana splits, two sizes of sundaes, and a variety of add-on toppings. Among their many awards, they won the 2017: Food Network: Best Ice Cream in North Carolina.
For more handicap-accessible options, check out "Access North Carolina," a wonderful guide that rates handicap-accessible places throughout North Carolina to make your next outing a success.
