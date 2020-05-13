ABC11 viewers honor their favorite nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic

Many ABC11 viewers have been sharing the heroics of the nurses in their lives with many working extra hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.Christina Lowery writes of her daughter, Alex, a nurse at Duke in Raleigh: "She has worked hard and nonstop since the virus started... constantly I love her and I'm proud of her."To the nursing staff at Village Green Health and Rehabilitation, Jessica writes: "We are all working together to help residents and help accommodate their little special requests. I have seen our nurses bring in packs of gum, magazines, special soda, even milkshakes. Thanks to our heroes at Village Green!"Porschea Carl is a nurse in the ER at Duke. Her husband, Carl, writes: "She is a fulltime mother of three wild boys. She works weekend nights and takes care of the kids during the week while still attending online classes. She is a strong amazing woman."Ursula White is a nurse practitioner and owner of Mideastern Telemedicine in Cary. Her mom, Magalene, says of her daughter: "She truly has the heart of Mother Teresa with an empathetic heart and hands of love."Wilma Murray says of Camellia Murray Elder, a dialysis nurse in Sanford, "She is truly a hero because even in the midst of the pandemic, she continues to do what she does best-care for others."Then there's Brittany Almond. Her mom Karen says that Brittany is a mom of two and a NICU nurse at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. "I'm so very proud of what her and what she does for those little babies and those families."Don Nichols writes of his wife nurse Stacie, a nurse manager at UNC-Chapel Hill and a mom to three boys, "She is our hero."