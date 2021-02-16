Health & Fitness

ABC11, Radio One host townhall to address COVID-19 disparities, vaccine equity

ABC11, in partnership with Radio One, is taking your COVID-19 questions to the experts.

A panel of doctors joined our Tisha Powell and Radio One host Karen Clark to help guide you through this pandemic and address concerns and health disparities in communities of color.

The panel included: Dr. Rasheeda Monroe, a WakeMed Pediatric primary care physician, Dr. Wanda Boone, founder of Durham's Together for Resilient Youth, Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, a Duke Health Family Medicine and Primary Care doctor, Dr. Alexa Mieses-Malchuk, a UNC Family Medicine and Primary Care physician and Dr. Ibukun Akinboyo, a Duke University Assistant Professor of Pediatrics.

Watch on ABC11.com, the ABC11 mobile app, and the ABC11 North Carolina streaming app available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
